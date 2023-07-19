▶️ Leaking fire hydrant affecting NW Bend neighborhood capped, but not by owner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A leaking fire hydrant that was causing water pressure problems for some homeowners in northwest Bend has been capped, but not by the company that owns it.

The problem hydrant was affecting customers in the Saddleback neighborhood.

Sun Country Water owns the hydrant and the utility but has been unable to make the necessary repairs.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission called in Avion Water. PUC said Avion removed the hydrant and capped the leak. It will eventually be repaired and replaced.

The lack of response by Sun Country Water to the 110 customers in Saddleback has attracted the attention of state regulators. They have accelerated the timeline for issuing penalties against the utility.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Several west Bend homes not receiving water due to system failures

RELATED: State moves up decision date for water delivery problems in Bend neighborhood