Sun Country Tours names new operations manager

Outdoor industry veteran Curtis Norsen has joined Sun Country Tours as Operations Manager.

Norsen worked as a river rafting guide for Sun Country Tours for seven years after moving to Bend from Colorado in 1995, and also as a ski patroller for Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort during that time.

Ultimately, Norsen served as the Patrol Director and Risk Manager for Mt. Bachelor until 2017.

Sun Country Tours restructured its leadership team this past winter, and when the Operations Manager position was created, Norsen quickly threw his hat in the ring.

“I loved being part of the Sun Country Tours team as a river guide after I first moved to Bend,” says Norsen, who still enjoys professional guiding, both on the river and in the mountains. “I love the camaraderie of the guides and the joy we bring to our guests. The energy of a well-run outfitting company is electric, and the important work we do to provide outdoor experiences to people is extremely rewarding.”

Norsen grew up in an active family and outdoor adventure has always been his passion.

He says now more than ever, outdoor recreation is critical to our collective wellbeing, and is eager to open for rafting.

Although Sun Country Tours normally kicks off its annual rafting season on May 1, this year’s opening has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The entire Sun Country Tours team is excited to kick off our season within days, and we can’t wait to get people outside for some much-needed fun and fresh air,” says Norsen. “The rafting community as a whole has very high safety standards and a strong sense of duty to protect their guests during guided tours during normal times. And this time is no different. Every guide goes home at the end of the day with a full heart because of the experience they’ve provided.”