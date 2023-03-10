Summit vs. Wilsonville again, this time for 5A boys basketball title

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The championship game for Oregon 5A Boys Basketball Friday will be the same as it was last fall for football: Summit vs. Wilsonville.

The Summit Storm defeated Central Oregon rival Redmond 79-66 Thursday night.

They’ll face the Wildcats, which defeated Crescent Valley 34-24.

Tip-off is 8:30 p.m. Friday in Corvallis. You can watch it online on the NFHS Network or listen on the OSAA Radio Network.

Back on Nov. 25, Summit defeated Wilsonville 35-28 for the 5A state football championship.

In other basketball playoff action Thursday, the Crook County boys fell to Philomath 54-43 in the 4A quarterfinals while the girls lost to Astoria 50-37.

Also in 4A, the Madras girls lost to Baker 50-33.