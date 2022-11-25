▶️ Summit plays for Oregon 5A high school football title Friday: How to watch

The trophy is on the line Friday night for the Summit High School football team from Bend.
The Storm are in the 5A championship game Friday night against Wilsonville in a regular season rematch. Summit beat the Wildcats in week four by a score of 33-21.
The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro. It will be webcast on the NFHS Network at this link, but a subscription is required. There will also be a watch party at Westside Church at 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road in Bend.
Summit made it to the 6A quarterfinals last year before moving to 5A this year.
Below is a look at how Summit did against each opponent this season.