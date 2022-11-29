▶️ Summit Storm football players react to state championship win

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

“I thought I was gonna cry,” Summit High School Defensive Tackle Spencer Elliott said. “Just full-on tears of joy. But I think I was so exhausted, I couldn’t even do that.”

The Storm won the 5A state football championship Friday, defeating Wilsonville 35-28. It was the first title for Summit since 2015.

Coming back from an early 13-0 deficit, the Storm never lost their confidence. For Charlie Ozolin, keeping a winner’s mindset was the only option after losing a fumble on the first play of the game, which led to Wilsonville’s first score.

“I didn’t have the best start to my game,” Ozolin said. “But I knew that I couldn’t progress and have a good game after that unless I just flushed it.”

Ozolin would later rebound, bringing in a 42-yard pass from quarterback Hogan Carmichael for a touchdown to get Summit back in the game.

It may have been a huge play, but Ozolin says his favorite play of the game didn’t involve him.

“It was when we were on 4th and 9 and we all got into a huddle and we said ‘Let Hogan throw the ball.'”

Carmichael says says it’s a play he’ll never forget.

“It was a 4th and 9 touchdown to Ethan Carlson. We were up by 7. it was a really big play. If they got a stop they’d have a chance to go down and tie, but we went down and we scored on a big play and it was really cool. I’ll remember that one forever.”

Even In such a huge moment, Carmichael says he felt no nerves coming out of the huddle.

“I felt like I prepared well for it,” Carmichael said. “I was ready. I wanted to make a big play in a game like that so I was ready. I was excited for it.”

It’s been quite a fall season for Summit High School sports. The girls cross country team and boys water polo team also won state titles. The boys and girls soccer teams made it to the state semifinals and the boys cross country team took third at state.