The Summit Storm won the Oregon 5A Boys Soccer championship Saturday, defeating Hood River Valley 1-0.

The title comes in the first season under coach Tom Bunnell. He previously won five Washington state championships during a legendary career as the girls head coach at Issaquah High School in the suburbs of Seattle.

