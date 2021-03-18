Summit Medical Group Oregon (formerly BMC) rebrands as Summit Health

Three years after Bend Memorial Clinic partnered with Summit Medical Group to become Summit Medical Group Oregon, the health care provider has once again changed its name.

Summit Health, as it will now be known, is the region’s largest multi-specialty physician group with more than 130 providers in primary care and urgent care as well as more than 30 medical and specialty services.

“This major rebrand represents our vision to create a new kind of health care that builds on our strengths and provides a seamless patient experience that is connected by the collective expertise of our physicians, providers, and employees,” said Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit Health.

According to a statement, the rebranding comes at a time of fragmented care, shifting sources of trust and heightened health awareness and when patient expectations are being reshaped by new forms of patient care and health management.

“The emergence of the Summit Health brand is about more than just a new name or logo. It brings unity and focus to our operations, while also delivering an enlightening, compassionate, and connected experience that is orchestrated around the patient,” said Matt Gove, Chief Marketing Officer, Summit Health.

Over the course of the next year, the Summit Health brand will come to life across physical locations, digital platforms and a multichannel marketing campaign.