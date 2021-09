by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Madras High School’s football home opener Friday after the White Buffalo’s opponent failed COVID protocols.

Corbett had to pull out of the game on Thursday and did not make the trip.

Meanwhile, Summit’s season opener has been postponed due to poor air quality in Roseburg.

Wildfires in the region have pushed air quality indexes into the unhealthy range.

The teams hope to play Saturday in Roseburg or in Bend.