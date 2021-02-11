Summit HS cancels in-person classes due to COVID cases

Summit High School in Bend will be closed Thursday, February 11 for in-person instruction, athletics and activities following a COVID-19 exposure at the school.

According to a letter sent out to families Wednesday night, the closure is so the school can continue to work with county health officials to complete additional case investigations and contact tracing that might be connected to a party and/or other exposures.

Students will receive instruction via Comprehensive Distance Learning on Thursday, and, as planned, on Friday, February 12.

All athletics and activities are also cancelled through the long weekend.

Principal Michael McDonald said they were made aware a COVID-19 positive person had been at the school.

Parents then reached out and made Summit High School’s team aware of additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The school said, “it is possible that a weekend party is tied to the exposures.”

“To say that I am disappointed that dozens of local youths were in attendance at a confirmed party, unmasked and crowded together, would be a gross understatement,” principal McDonald said in the letter. “While identification of the index cases has not yet been made, it remains quite plausible that the party may have created a super-spreader environment – jeopardizing our ability to return to school and to school related events.”

Summit High school is working with Deschutes County Health to offer free testing on Friday for individuals who feel they might have been exposed; it’s encouraging parents to send their students to the event if they believe they might have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the community.

More information on the event will be shared as soon as possible.

The letter mentions that while the testing event is not expected to be a standard moving forward, Deschutes County Public Health is able to provide the event due to the supply of rapid test-kits available.

This is a developing story.