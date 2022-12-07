▶️ Summit High School assembly celebrates multiple fall state championships

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students and staff at Summit High School celebrated their athletes and congratulated them on their tremendous fall seasons on Tuesday.

An assembly was held for the football, cross country and water polo teams for their accomplishments this year.

The football team won the 5A state championship. The girls cross country team also won the state title and competed at nationals while the boys took third at state. And the boys water polo team won the state championship.

Both the girls and boys soccer teams also advanced all the way to the semifinals, with both games going into overtime.

