by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night following a threat against Summit High School in Bend that was posted to social media, Bend Police said Monday. The threat prompted the cancellation of classes and activities at Summit on Monday.

Bend Police said someone using the SafeOregon tip program reported Saturday night that they had spotted the threat that was posted to social media.

Police say anonymous Summit High student claimed they were planning to deto nate an explosive device at the school on Monday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The threat was specific to Summit High School.

Police and the FBI investigated the threat. Bend Police arrested the suspect at their home. The suspect, who has not been identified due to their age, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, which is a Class C felony.

As a precaution, the Bend-La Pine School District sent a letter to parents announcing classes and all after-school activities including practices and games were canceled Monday.

Bend Police say although this was a hoax, the department takes such incidents seriously and that investigating them takes up time and resources.

Here is the full letter that was sent to Summit parents Sunday:

Hello Summit families,

After a meeting this evening with our law enforcement partners, we made the difficult decision to cancel all classes and activities at Summit High School on Monday, Sept. 11, in response to a threat that was posted on social media this weekend. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating this threat, and we believe it is best for students to stay home tomorrow. All students are excused for the day, and all after-school activities, including practices and games, are canceled.

We are working closely with the Bend Police Department in response to a post shared Saturday evening on social media. The post, which has since been deleted, used threatening language in reference to Summit High School, use of a destructive device, and tomorrow’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. With the assistance of Oregon State Police and the FBI, detectives are working to determine if the threat is credible or not. The school campus was searched today; an additional search will be conducted in the morning with the assistance of a trained OSP canine.

If you have any information on who may be responsible for the threat, please contact Bend Police at (541) 693-6911.

The tip we received about the threat was shared through the SafeOregon program. Oregon students, parents, school staff and community members may use this service to report student safety threats. Learn more at https://www.safeoregon.com/report-a-tip/

We will provide you with an update on this situation by Monday evening.

Thank you,

Bend-La Pine Schools