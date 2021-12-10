Summit High School basketball hosts 15th annual Holiday Hoopfest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s premier basketball tournament, Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, is back in its 15th year showcasing talent from Oregon and Washington high schools.

Oregon Holiday Hoopfest has grown into one of the top basketball tournaments in the region as a result of the high caliber of competition, attractiveness of Bend as a destination, and the large crowds the tournament draws.

Over 40 teams, boys and girls, from around Oregon and Washington will compete in Bend, Oregon this December 27-30th at 3 venues – Summit High School, Bend High School, and Pacific Crest Middle School.

Participating teams from out of area include Sheldon, West Albany, Grants Pass and Willamette among many more including cross town rivals Mountain View and Bend High.

The event is supported by our local sponsors – Les Schwab, DoubleTree by Hilton Bend, Marriott Residence Inn, and Marriott SpringHill Suites – we truly appreciate all they do for our community.

“Our partners for the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest have a strong focus on our community which has allowed us to provide a premier sporting event for the region and we appreciate their support,” said Jon Frazier, Varsity Head Coach of Summit High’s boys basketball team.

“The tournament provides a great opportunity for our community to watch competitive teams from Oregon as well as teams from out of state,” Lynnette Landis, Varsity Head Coach for Summit High girls basketball team, stated. “With the pandemic virtually stalling sports over the past 1 ½ years, players and coaches are really excited to be back on the hardwood.”

Tickets will be sold at each venue for $8 per adult per day or $20 for the all-tourney pass and $5 per child or $15 for the all-tourney pass. Ticket sales support the Summit High School Basketball program.

Whether you are a parent, grandparent, sibling, student, or player, Oregon Holiday Hoopfest is supported and ran by volunteers so please consider donating your time. Visit this link to sign up — https://oregonholidayhoopfest.com/volunteers/

For additional information, visit Holiday Hoopfest’s web site.