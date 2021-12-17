Summit Health, Pulse Heart Institute partner to expand cardiovascular care

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Summit Health Oregon, the largest independent multispecialty, physician-led medical group in Central Oregon, is proud to announce its partnership with Pulse Heart Institute, a leading cardiovascular service provider in the Pacific Northwest.

This partnership integrates the primary care and population health strength of Summit Health’s more than 150 providers in Central Oregon, with the award-winning cardiovascular service line developed by the clinician-led leadership model of Pulse Heart Institute’s 110 cardiovascular providers.

Beginning with the addition of a new electrophysiology clinic opening in January 2022, this new partnership will rapidly expand cardiovascular service offerings available to Summit Health patients.

“Pulse Heart Institute and Summit Health have rapidly discovered our shared mission of delivering high quality health care while focusing on improving the quality of life for all the patients we serve,” said Jason Parks, chief executive for Pulse Heart Institute. “This strategic partnership creates an innovative approach for medical groups around the Pacific Northwest to bring award-winning, outcomes-based cardiovascular services and highly skilled providers with expertise in developing comprehensive cardiovascular service lines to the community.”

Future plans include adding interventional cardiology services, structural heart disease services, and an advanced heart failure program, all located in Summit Health’s newly renovated cardiology clinic and nuclear testing lab.

The updated facility also features state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for stress testing, EKG, ECHO, imaging, and remote monitoring services.

The expanded cardiovascular service line will further integrate into Summit Health’s industry-leading patient-centered medical home, and enhance the physician group’s population health services by focusing on improving the quality of life for all Central Oregonians.

“This partnership represents one of the most significant advancements in health care in Central Oregon in many years,” said Justin Sivill, Summit Health regional chief operating officer. “Pulse Heart Institute has spent years developing one of the most respected, outcomes driven, quality programs in the country — and now it will be available to all Central Oregonians as part of Summit Health’s connected care model.

“Their expertise and talent in developing outpatient and surgical center programs in the Pacific Northwest, as well as fully integrated service lines, will dramatically enhance our medical group’s patient-centered medical home and further our mission to lower the total cost of care for all of Central Oregon.”