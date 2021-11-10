▶️ Summit boys soccer advance to state championship; defeat Grant HS 3-0

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Summit boys soccer team (16-0-1) defeated Grant High School (14-3-2) 3-0 at home Tuesday night.

The Storm face West Linn in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. in Hillsboro.

West Linn beat Jesuit 1-0 in their semifinals match.

“It was a tough game, exciting,” Summit senior Nathaniel Deperro said. “I think we started off pretty well, moving the ball decent, but it’s just great to have this result going into the finals. Confidence booster for sure.”

“We had a COVID year that prevented us from even attempting for a state championship,” Summit senior Alex Grignon said. “So, you know, to lose two state championships in a row and come back, be in it again, it’s just a relieving feeling. You work so hard for this and to finally realize it’s come true again is amazing, I’m so happy.”

“Rest up, recover, take it for what it is, it’s another soccer match and it is another opportunity for us to play the way we are trying to play all year and it has been quite a process in build,” Summit boys soccer coach Joe LaCoscio said.