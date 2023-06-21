▶️ As warm weather increases, so does tourism, traffic and crime

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

There are many things to look forward to during the Central Oregon summer.

“We really like to get outside and go to the lakes and Elk Lake is a good one,” said Bendite Michael Honey.

“Go paddleboarding or float the river,” said Bendite Chad Carlos. “Lots of disc golf and traveling around Oregon is a big thing.”

As the weather warms up, it lures in the tourists, the traffic and the crime — something the locals deal with first-hand.

“Vagrants come and they come and take things,” said Carlos, “It’s just the way it is.”

“I feel like when I lived here, I didn’t really ever have to lock my doors and the traffic was pretty casual. But when I moved away and moved back, and I am like, ‘whoa, what is going on here?’ But it is just something you have to deal with,” said Honey.

Sheila Miller with Bend Police says more people around town means more street crime.

“We definitely see a jump in all calls for service during the summer,” Miller said. “Some specific things tend to be drunk drivers or drivers driving under the influence. We definitely see crimes of opportunity.”

Crimes of opportunity such as leaving your car unlocked or valuables shown or leaving a window to your house open. Those are opportunities criminals take advantage of, especially during the summer.

“We always suggest that people lock their cars, put any sort of property into the trunk or somewhere it is harder to access, or people can’t see it,” Miller said. “Keeping your windows shut on the first floor at least would definitely help.”

Bend Park and Recreation also reminds everyone of the alcohol rules in public areas. This summer, they are increasing their efforts to reduce alcohol consumption on trails, parks and the river.

“So far this June, this month alone, we’ve already encountered 45 individuals that we needed to educate and inform that alcohol is prohibited on all of our park properties and asked people to dump it out,” said Community Relations Manager for the BPRD Julie Brown.

Since last summer, there have been 123 crime reports to Bend Park and Rec. The biggest is vandalism, followed by abandoned property.