Summer Festival underway on the streets of Downtown Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s largest artist showcase returns to downtown Bend this weekend.

The Bend Summer Festival hit the streets Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 artists and crafters.

Vendors have traveled from all over the country to show their pottery, photography, jewelry and much more.

Live music provides a backdrop to the summer scene. There is also a kids and family zone for younger visitors. Food vendors will also be there.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Kid’s Area and Kids Vendors will be on Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Bond Street.

Art can be found on Bond between Franklin and Oregon avenues, as well as in front of the center performance stage on Minnesota Avenue.

The Soul collective and Oregon Lifestyle areas can be found on Oregon Avenue between Wall and Bond Streets.

The Business Showcase is on Bond Street between Oregon and Greenwood Avenues.

Food vendors can be found on Oregon Avenue between Bond Street and Lava Road, next to a second stage.

You’ll also find bars located near the intersection of Bond and Minnesota, and Bond and Oregon.

No pets are allowed but service dogs are.