Summer concerts shaping up for LSA; Dierks Bentley added in Aug.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A year after COVID abruptly shut down a huge summer concert season for the Les Schwab Amphitheater, live music – and big-name acts – are poised to return to Bend’s largest outdoor music venue.

On Friday, LSA announced country music superstar Dierks Bently will play on August 15 as part of his 2021 “Beers on Me” tour.

Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will play Sept. 18.

Bentley, a multi-Platinum singer/songwriter, will be joined by guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” said Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

Local online presale for the Dierks Bently show runs Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at https://bit.ly/DierksBend2021.

Password = local

The general on-sale opens Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. in person a the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at https://bit.ly/DierksBend2021.

NEEDTOBREATHE will play with Switchfoot and The New Respects on Sept. 18th.

Local ticket presale starts Wednesday, May 12 at noon at http://bit.ly/NEEDTOBREATHEinBend

Password = SURVIVAL

Earlier this month the venue announced a co-headliner show of Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles on Aug. 13 and Lord Huron with Allison Ponthier scheduled for Sept. 26.

Additional shows include:

Aug. 12: Rebelution

Aug. 18: Primus

Sept. 9: Dave Matthews Band

Sept. 18: Needtobreathe

Sept. 30/Oct. 1: Luke Bryan