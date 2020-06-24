▶️ Summer 2020: Hit the river or plan ahead for pool time

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A crowded Deschutes River on the first day of 90-degree weather is to be expected.

But other common spots locals go to beat the heat will look different this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

As of Monday, Juniper Swim and Fitness requires swimmers to make a reservation.

“There are 40-minute slots and they roll all day long when we’re open,” Sue Glenn, Bend Parks and Recreation service manager said. “And so far this is day two. It’s been very successful.”

Right now, reservations are only available for swimming laps or taking water fitness classes. In about two weeks, families can begin saving spots for recreational swim, including in the kid’s pool.

“It’s really great,” swimmer Don Long said. “It’s 90-degree plus today, and I called over here and they said they were open and I could get a lane at 1:50. So I’m here. It was a good workout.”

But other well-known cool down hot spots will stay dry this summer, including a Redmond favorite: the Centennial Park Splash Pad.

“Unfortunately, we don’t anticipate opening the Splash Pad this summer,” Annie McVay, Redmond Parks and Recreation division manager, said. “The area is really small so it’s really hard to monitor social distancing or attendance. So we don’t think it will open this summer unfortunately.”

One relief to many in Bend is that floating season is still in effect.

“I think it’s nice that we can like even come here and kind of swim,” Bend resident Hua Strickland said. “Or people can just come and chill out since the pools aren’t open, which is nice.”