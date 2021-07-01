Subsidizing spokes: Amazon to reimburse bicycling employees

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon is adding a new commuter benefit for its employees to encourage bicycling to work.

The company announced a new program Thursday to reimburse employees up to $400 a month for the costs of using a bicycle to commute to work.

The benefit can reimburse the cost of using a bike-sharing program, parking and even maintenance to cover two tune-ups a year.

The monthly benefit varies from city to city; Amazon has a large corporate presence in Seattle, Bellevue, Washington; Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

In Seattle, the company said more than 20% of employees walk or bike to work.