▶️ Subaru of Bend donates $45,000 to First Story to help Bend family build home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A family in Bend is getting a brand new home thanks to First Story and Subaru of Bend.

The Adams family and construction crew celebrated earlier this week by raising the first wall of the new home.

On Thursday, they celebrated the $45,000 donation from Subaru of Bend that made it all possible.

“Every December, Subaru band chooses a local nonprofit to give a proceeds of their sales to. And so last year we were lucky enough at First Story to be the recipient of that. They call it their Share of the Love program,” said First Story Board of Directors President Caleb Anderson.

