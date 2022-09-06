▶️ Brown sends state resources to second NE Oregon fire

JOSEPH, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a second fire burning in northeast Oregon’s remote Wallowa County after it grew dramatically in size on Monday.

KGW reports the Sturgill Fire as of Tuesday had burned an estimated 22 square miles west of the towns of Enterprise and Joseph near the Union County line.

The Double Creek Fire was declared a conflagration on Saturday after it began threatening homes and other structures near the community of Imnaha.

It had burned over 83 square miles as of Tuesday and was causing very unhealthy air quality levels in the region.

RELATED: Cedar Creek Fire now 18,000 acres; Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon

RELATED: Cedar Creek Fire closes some areas of Deschutes National Forest