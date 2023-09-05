▶️ School year begins: students, parents gear up and enjoy final day of break

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Many public schools around Central Oregon will open their doors for the first day on Tuesday. Kids around the High Desert cherished the last day of summer on Monday.

“I’m just trying to spend time with my family. We’re going pokemon hunting and we’re going to play pickleball this afternoon,” incoming freshman Maggie Messenger said.

Redmond, Crook County, 509J and Sisters school districts all begin classes on Tuesday. Bend-La Pine schools start Wednesday.

Going into a new grade can evoke a range of emotions.

“I’m pretty excited. Mostly about meeting new people,” incoming middle schooler Thaddeus Messenger said.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I have a lot of support from all my teachers. And I went to another school that gave me a lot of support as well,” Maggie said.

Back to school season can be a bit stressful for parents, too. Especially when it comes to gathering school supplies.

“I have three children. You think you can get it all done in one day and that’s just never the case. We’ve had to spread it out over several days and several locations so it’s been a ride,” parent Melanie Messenger said.

With school back in session, remember to pay attention behind the wheel and slow down in school zones.