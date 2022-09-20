Half-million Oregonians could benefit from student loan relief: White House

Graduation cap generic
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, September 20th 2022

The White House says nearly a half-million Oregonians could benefit from the recently announced cancellation of $10,000 of student loan debt. And more than 300,000 could benefit from the planned $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients.

The White House released the state-by-state data from the Department of Education Tuesday morning.

The Education Department says 499,000 Oregonians would benefit from the basic student loan relief. About 332,100 would get Pell Grant forgiveness.

Not surprisingly, California and Texas — the two states with the highest populations have the highest numbers of potential student loan debt recipients: 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively. Each state also has more than 2 million potential Pell Grant relief beneficiaries.

RELATED: Scam alert: Crooks already targeting people expecting student loan forgiveness

RELATED: Entirely new world’: Local students react to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan

Around the Pacific Northwest, the White House says Washington could have 697,600 regular student loan borrowers and 423,800 Pell borrowers see relief.

In Idaho, 201,400 loan borrowers and 144,900 Pell borrowers could benefit.

The Department of Education says an online form will be available in October to apply for relief. The deadline to apply will be Dec. 31, 2023.

Those whose annual federal income was below $125,000 (individual or married, filing separately) or $250,000 (married, filing jointly or head of household) in 2021 or 2020 will be eligible.

More information can be found at the Department of Education website.

 

State or Jurisdiction

Estimated Number of Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)

Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)

AK

                                    60,500

                                          37,300

AL

                                  588,000

                                        404,900

AR

                                  365,600

                                        269,000

AS

                                       2,000

                                            1,500

AZ

                                  810,800

                                        554,900

CA

                               3,549,300

                                     2,340,600

CO

                                  698,100

                                        419,000

CT

                                  454,200

                                        238,200

DC

                                  105,600

                                          60,300

DE

                                  116,900

                                          68,000

FL

                               2,427,600

                                     1,716,300

GA

                               1,506,100

                                     1,039,100

GU

                                       6,900

                                            4,500

HI

                                  111,500

                                          65,700

IA

                                  408,700

                                        248,900

ID

                                  201,400

                                        144,900

IL

                               1,486,600

                                        863,600

IN

                                  856,400

                                        555,500

KS

                                  360,900

                                        225,500

KY

                                  563,300

                                        394,000

LA

                                  608,100

                                        435,200

MA

                                  813,000

                                        401,200

MD

                                  747,100

                                        419,400

ME

                                  175,000

                                        105,300

MI

                               1,316,000

                                        849,300

MN

                                  729,700

                                        416,300

MO

                                  777,300

                                        502,200

MP

                                       1,400

                                            1,000

MS

                                  417,200

                                        316,400

MT

                                  120,400

                                          78,600

NC

                               1,190,500

                                        785,500

ND

                                    82,000

                                          49,600

NE

                                  232,100

                                        136,000

NH

                                  175,100

                                          85,300

NJ

                               1,082,900

                                        590,300

NM

                                  215,900

                                        159,000

NV

                                  315,800

                                        216,900

NY

                               2,258,800

                                     1,320,100

OH

                               1,677,800

                                     1,085,700

OK

                                  454,300

                                        321,600

OR

                                  499,000

                                        332,100

PA

                               1,717,300

                                        988,800

PR

                                  275,500

                                        241,900

RI

                                  133,900

                                          75,300

SC

                                  681,100

                                        458,400

SD

                                  109,100

                                          65,100

TN

                                  795,300

                                        542,000

TX

                               3,323,200

                                     2,306,700

UT

                                  282,700

                                        206,300

VA

                                  965,100

                                        566,500

VI

                                       7,800

                                            4,700

VT

                                    72,200

                                          37,100

WA

                                  697,600

                                        423,800

WI

                                  685,100

                                        412,700

WV

                                  213,100

                                        145,000

WY

                                    49,600

                                          31,400

Other

                                    10,900

                                            7,400

Unknown

                               3,770,600

                                     1,376,000

###

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...