Half-million Oregonians could benefit from student loan relief: White House

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The White House says nearly a half-million Oregonians could benefit from the recently announced cancellation of $10,000 of student loan debt. And more than 300,000 could benefit from the planned $20,000 in relief to Pell Grant recipients.

The White House released the state-by-state data from the Department of Education Tuesday morning.

The Education Department says 499,000 Oregonians would benefit from the basic student loan relief. About 332,100 would get Pell Grant forgiveness.

Not surprisingly, California and Texas — the two states with the highest populations have the highest numbers of potential student loan debt recipients: 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively. Each state also has more than 2 million potential Pell Grant relief beneficiaries.

Around the Pacific Northwest, the White House says Washington could have 697,600 regular student loan borrowers and 423,800 Pell borrowers see relief.

In Idaho, 201,400 loan borrowers and 144,900 Pell borrowers could benefit.

The Department of Education says an online form will be available in October to apply for relief. The deadline to apply will be Dec. 31, 2023.

Those whose annual federal income was below $125,000 (individual or married, filing separately) or $250,000 (married, filing jointly or head of household) in 2021 or 2020 will be eligible.

More information can be found at the Department of Education website.