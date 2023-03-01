▶️ Central Oregonians share opinions on student loan forgiveness

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments for student loan forgiveness, and the issue is on people’s minds now more than ever.

“I don’t think it should happen,” local Roy Snyder said. “If people want to go to college, they should pay for it themselves. Why should my tax dollars go to pay for some guy to become a lawyer, or a doctor, or whatever?”

“If the government is able to assist students without affecting other programs, I think that’s a great idea,” Tricia Cole said. “We already know that when you go out into the real world and try to get a real job and an apartment, what have you, it’s already a financial burden to do so.”

According to the Student Debt Crisis Center, the national student debt is over 1.9 trillion dollars.

“I went into college thinking that you come out and you just get a good paying job, because you have a degree. That’s not the case. Maybe it was for my parents and older generations, but it’s not the case anymore,” college graduate, Madeline Rice said.

Some say, if you asked for the money, you should have to pay it back.

“If they don’t have the money and they want to borrow the money, fine. But pay it off. If I borrow money to buy a car, I pay it off. I don’t ask the taxpayers to do it,” Snyder said.

Up to 43 million people would be eligible to receive some debt relief under Biden’s plan.

People making less than $125,000 a year could see $10,000 dollars in loans forgiven. A major relief for some.

“Being able to have 10,000 taken off, or really anything taken off, or just no interest rate. It would allow us to buy a house that much sooner, or save for the future,” Rice said.

A decision is expected to be made on President Biden’s plan in late June.