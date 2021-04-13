Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed

Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers found him in a bathroom and ordered him to come out, but he wouldn’t comply.

Rausch says that’s when the student reportedly opened fire, and police fired back.

The student died at the school, and an officer was shot in the leg and taken into surgery.