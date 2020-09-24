Stuck at sea: Nations urged to help virus-stranded mariners

PARIS (AP) — The U.N. is trying to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners who are trapped at sea because of coronavirus restrictions.

One captain described the desperation of seafarers who’ve been afloat for a year or more, and the importance of their profession to transporting food and medicine around the world.

He pleaded their case Thursday at a U.N.-organized meeting with shipping executives and government transport officials.

The captain was stuck for an extra three months at sea as the pandemic washed over the world and made shipping crews unwelcome in many ports.

It’s still complicated to change crews because of border closures and limited flights.