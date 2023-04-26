▶️ Music to your ears: Prineville playground installs instruments

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The sound of music is ringing at a Prineville park.

Musical instruments were installed at Stryker Park few weeks ago. Anyone can use them and play something they like or just play random sounds.

Each instrument has its own unique tune.

“One has its own vibration frequency, its own sound. But anyone can come out here and play them if you know how to play musical instruments. You will be able to produce music. If not, there’s one piece that has actual notes and teaches you how to do it,” said Steve Waring, Crook County Parks and Recreation District Director.

The park district is also installing a play area for 2-to-5 year old kids. That’s set to be finished this fall.

