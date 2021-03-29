Strong winds push Bend-area brushfires, force evacuations

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

High winds Sunday pushed brushfires toward homes in two different Bend-area neighborhoods, burning vehicles and outbuildings and forcing “Go Now” evacuations for some neighborhoods.

As of 8:45 p.m..: Level 3 GO NOW evacuation orders are still in place for Tyler Road and Kuhlman Road. All west Saddleback residences have been reduced to Level 1 – Be Ready. The evacuation order for all east Saddleback residences has been completely lifted.

Fire officials say it’s possible those Level 3 orders will last through the night.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation shelter at High Desert Middle School on 27th Street.

Bend Pet Resort will accept any cats or dogs whose owners are displaced by the fires. You can reach them at 541-280-2863.

Traffic was being diverted and Tyler Road was closed, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

The Bulls Fire is nearly fully lined and burning about 75 acres on private, USFS and BLM managed land north of Shevlin Park near Tumalo, according to Bend Fire & Rescue Chief Bill Boos.

Crews will patrol the area through the night. A wind advisory remains in effect until 5 a.m. but those crews likely will get some help from the weather as some precipitation is expected to move into the area overnight.

No homes were impacted, but several outbuildings were lost, Boos said.

Numerous resources have responded including crews from Bend Fire, USFS and Oregon Department of Forestry.

Deschutes County has released an interactive map showing the evacuation areas.

Wind speeds at the Bend airport Sunday afternoon were between 26-37 mph with gusts as high as 47 mph.

In town, gusts neared 40 mph, fanning the flames.

No word yet on the cause of that fire.

A time-lapse video of the fire near Shevlin Park is below:

A Deschutes River Woods brushfire earlier in the afternoon Sunday apparently rekindled from a burn pile that was lit on Saturday, Bend Fire Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Strong winds quickly spread the fire as it threatened structures on Cinder Butte and Apache Road.

The fire burned across the yard of four lots, burning debris, vehicles and outbuildings but no homes were involved.

Crews from Alfalfa, Cloverdale and Sunriver came in to help while Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated homes on Cinder Butte and Apache.

Forward progress of that 1-acre fire has been stopped and it was in mop-up stage.

The evacuation notice for that area was lifted just before 7 p.m.

Fires weren’t the only problem on Sunday as the high winds toppled trees and knocked out power to about 7,000 Bend-area Pacific Power residents.

You can see the outage map and get updates here.

Central Electric reported high winds are likely to blame for knocking out power to nearly 1,000 people in Alfalfa and near Terrebonne.

Wind Speeds in Bend Sunday