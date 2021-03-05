▶️ Striking med techs dig in: ‘We are not as replaceable as they think we are’

More than 150 St. Charles medical techs went on strike Thursday, demanding fair wages and respect from hospital management.

The union representing the therapist, radiology techs, ultrasound techs, and others has been negotiating with St. Charles for a year.

But talks stalled 10 days ago when the union gave notice of the strike and the hospital said it needed time to prepare for one.

