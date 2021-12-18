Strike ends, grocery workers reach settlement with Fred Meyer and QFC

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The union representing grocery workers reached a deal with Fred Meyer and QFC ending the strike on the day it began.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 announced the tentative agreement and called off the strike late Friday night.

Citing a need for members to review and vote on the agreement, details were not made public.

A statement from the union’s press release reads, “We are pleased that Fred Meyer and QFC have recognized the ongoing hazard to its workers, with a settlement agreement that provides significant wage increases, added workplace protections, a secure retirement, and quality healthcare.”

Workers took to the picket lines Friday morning, planning to stay off the job until Christmas Eve.

About 50 picketers with with signs reading “Unfair Labor Practice” walked the sidewalks in front of the Fred Meyer on Southeast 3rd Street in Bend.

The week-long strike began after labor negations dragged on for a month between their union and the Kroger-owened supermarket chains.

Dates and times for the union members ratification meetings on the tentative agreement will be forthcoming.