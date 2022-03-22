▶️ Street preservation work to begin on Bend’s west side next month

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Bend is preparing to do more than $2.5 million worth of street preservation work on and near NW Mt. Washington Drive and NW Shevlin Park Road.

Streets and operations supervisor Paul Neiswonger says resurfacing could start as early as next month.

“This year we’re going to be paving Mt. Washington from Summit Drive east side over by River’s Edge Golf Course, around over to Shevlin Park and Mt. Washington roundabout, then we’re going to be paving Putnam Drive down to the bus turnaround, and that’s where it turn private,” Neiswonger said. “Then we’re going to be paving Shevlin Road from Mt. Washington-Shevlin roundabout, out to the UGB [Urban Growth Boundary] line.”

Neiswonger says staying on top of damage helps the city avoid projects that would cost even more money down the line.

“The cost to completely rebuild that is out the door,” Neiswonger said. “I mean it just triples your cost or more.”

As it is, the price to resurface over 50 miles of Bend’s west side is $2.6 million.

Neiswonger says the decision to fix the streets of this particular area are based off a Pavement Condition Index.

“Most of it’s based off of PCI, pavement condition index,” Neiswonger said. “So we have an independent road rater that comes out, looks at the road, provides us the data, we input it, tells us what to do.”

As Bend grows, the city does expect more projects like this one to happen.

“Just be patient with everybody,” Neiswonger said. “Because we’ll make sure everybody gets in and out.”

You can submit street maintenance requests on the City of Bend’s website.