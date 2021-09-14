Street Dog Hero raises more than $63K at weekend fun run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local nonprofit Street Dog Hero welcomed 150 participants at their second annual “Heroes on the Run” event at Bend Athletic Club on Sunday, raising $63,120 in total for their dog rescue efforts.

A dog-friendly 5K saw runners make their way around the Old Mill along the Deschutes River Trail, and kids participated in a mini fun run of their own.

Dogs were also up for adoption at the event, and 16 of the 20 dogs were adopted.

Tumalo Animal Hospital had a booth available where guests could ask veterinarians questions.

Bend Pet Express, Bend Broadband, T-Mobile, and Volvo of Bend all sponsored the event.

ACME Hot Dog Co., 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Kona Ice and Cuppa Yo participated as vendors.

“I’m still on cloud nine of how well it went and I’m already looking forward to next year and this event growing and becoming a staple for Central Oregon,” said Marianne Cox, Street Dog Hero’s founder.

This was the first in-person version of the event, as the 2020 “Heroes on the Run” took place virtually due to the pandemic.

Street Dog Hero has rescued and re-homed just under 2,000 dogs in the past 4 1/2 years.