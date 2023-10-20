Street Dog Hero flies 35 dogs in danger of euthanization to Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 30 dogs were flown to Central Oregon Thursday for a chance to find a new home.

The nonprofit Street Dog Hero welcomed 35 dogs from overcrowded shelters near Oklahoma City at Bend Municipal Airport.

According to the nonprofit, many of these dogs were at risk of being euthanized. But now they are getting a second chance here in the High Desert.

“We have an abundance of people wanting to adopt dogs from us. We have the resources to care for them, so it’s a really good partnership. We get to save a lot of lives by working with them,” said Kristen Elrod, Executive Director of Street Dog Hero.

If you are interested in any of these dogs, you can check out contact Street Dog Hero for more information.

