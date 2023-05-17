▶️ Street Dog Hero welcomes 32 dogs on cross-country flight to find new homes

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Thirty-two VIPs arrived at Bend Municipal Airport Tuesday. Four-legged passengers on a private flight, looking for a new home.

Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero partnered with Dog Is My Copilot to bring dogs, via plane, halfway across the country.

“We are getting 30-plus dogs from Oklahoma were just rescued from an overcrowded shelter. And many of them were at risk of euthanasia, so we’re very excited to be able to help them today,” said Street Dog Hero CEO and founder Marianne Cox.

The plane was greeted by volunteers, foster parents and the media.

“They usually come in smaller groupings. This is the first time we’ve done a huge flight transport of this size,” said Cox.

The dogs arrived in style. And for the vast majority of the K-9 flyers they already had new homes in Central Oregon waiting for them.

After a vet check at Street Dog Hero, the dogs will head to their foster homes until they find their forever home.

This was the first of many flights planned by Street dog hero this summer, and the organization is asking for your help.

“Fostering saves lives. It’s a very true statement. And if anyone can open their home to help, we would be forever grateful as would these dogs,” said Cox.