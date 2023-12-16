▶️ Long lost ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ record found in local home, returned to owner

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A Central Oregon Daily News employee moving into a new house recently found an old children’s vinyl record with coloring book attached. Inside the front cover was a name, a number and a personalized note, so we decided to track down the original owner.

Enter Carrie Podell and her long-lost copy “Strawberry Shortcake & Her Friends.”

“I’m surprised it’s not colored,” Carrie said, thumbing through the coloring book.

After being discovered in a dusty nook above an old refrigerator, it’s being returned to its original owner.

“I had a little record player, an old one, and I didn’t have very many records, but I had this as well as “Grease” and a few others that I listened to over and over and over again,” Carrie said.

A little trip down memory lane and a little wave of nostalgia sweeps over Carrie as he remembers her love of all things Strawberry Shortcake.

“So I had a doll. A Strawberry Shortcake doll. And you push the belly and it smells like strawberries. And then I had a stroller that was in the shape of a strawberry,” Carrie said.

The record was given to her by her younger sister, Summer.

“And she’s just very thoughtful like that,” Carrie said.

Now, it’s given Carrie a reason to smile.

“This is a fun memory because I wouldn’t have much from that part of my life,” Carrie said. “Really sweet and really kind and I appreciate it.”