2 stranded, elderly anglers rescued from Lower Deschutes River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two elderly anglers who got stuck on the Lower Deschutes River Wednesday night had to be rescued by search and rescue volunteers.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the two anglers stopped to fish at the last island before the Trout Creek campground boat ramp around 4:30 p.m.

The boat anchor went free and the boat started going downstream, JCSO said on Facebook. One angler was able to get into the boat, but couldn’t get back to the island.

RELATED: Lost mushroom hunter rescued from wintry storms near Mt. Hood

RELATED: Just a drill: 1st responders practice airplane off runway at Redmond Airport

As the skies got darker and the temperatures dropped below freezing, one of the anglers was able to call for help.

Deputies and search and rescue members tried to go upstream in a drift boat powered by an outboard motor, but it also became disabled. JCSO said no jet boats were available.

The deputies and search and rescue were able to put the boat in at a a Mecca Flat, navigate the river by flashlight and headlamps and were able to get to the stranded angler.

By 1:00 a.m., search and rescue was able to help get the anglers’ boat to the ramp.

JSCO says it serves as reminder to be sure that if you’re going outdoors, make sure you have any provisions and clothing you may need in case you become stranded.