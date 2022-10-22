Storm brings rain and snow to Cedar Creek Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire crews working the months old Cedar Creek Fire have caught a break with the help from a strong storm that’s blown into the Oregon.

Saturday’s fire update listed accumulating snow instead of more acres burned.

“With much lower temperatures, higher relative humidity, and considerable precipitation expected over the next few days, fire activity is expected to decrease substantially, with the possibility of 3 – 5 inches of snow in the fire area. However, some smoldering will continue in the fire area,” the update read.

Firefighters will work patrol and mop up, but scouts will evaluate the impact of high winds and precipitation before crews get to work.

Air resources have relocated to Bend from the helibase at Kapka Butte Sno-Park, and will be used as weather allows.

The fire is estimated at 127,238 acres with 55% containment.

There are 437 total personnel still assigned to the lightning sparked blaze that started on August 1st.