by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

On Friday the Summit Storm (6-2) hosted 6A Tualatin (6-3). The Storm only needed five innings to defeat the Wolverines, for a 15-5 victory.

In softball, the Lava Bears down by one late in the game, would come back to defeat Westview 9-7. The Lava Bears are 8-2 this season.