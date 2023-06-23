Trailer found in “Dirt World” was stolen last year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A stolen trailer was recovered last Thursday in “Dirt World” just off North U.S. Highway 97 between mileposts 131 and 132. The trailer was reported missing more than seven months ago.

A resident informed Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies that she thought the trailer she lived in was stolen.

Deputies determined the trailer was reported stolen from Blue Dog RV back in November 2022.

Police say they asked the current tenants of the trailer to vacate. Deputies recovered the trailer without incident.

