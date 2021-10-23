Stolen dump truck and standoff lead to the arrest of a Bend man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A stolen dump truck led to an hour long stand off with police in Southeast Bend Saturday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. when officers responded to the theft of a vehicle from a construction site on SE Parrell Road according to Sgt. R.C. Bigelow of the Bend Police Department.

The owner reported the theft and followed the 2008 Ford dump truck through neighborhoods until officers attempted a traffic stop on SE Dylan Loop.

The truck did not stop, officers did not purse, but watched as the vehicle turned onto dead end SE Kobe Street where a high risk traffic stop was conducted.

The driver did not comply with commands to exit, and began covering the windows with objects from the cab.

Daniel Julio Mendez, identified by police as a 37 year old Bend transient, refused to come out.

Negotiations continued, a police dog was brought in, and officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Mendez.

A less lethal projectile was fired into the window opposite of Mendez, who still refused to get out.

After a chemical munition was fired into the cab, Mendez opened the passenger side door but refused commands to exit the vehicle.

The suspect was then told K9 Vegas would be used to take him into custody.

Mendez eventually complied before the dog engaged and was taken into custody uninjured.

He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass II, attempt to elude, parole violation, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest.