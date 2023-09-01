Stolen COTA trailer found, but all the tools inside are gone

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A trailer belonging to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance has been found after it was stolen. But specialized tools used to build and maintain trails that were inside the trailer are all gone.

Police found the trailer, stripped of all the logos. Few other details have been confirmed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the missing tools is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

