Stolen Black Bear Diner trailer found; catering equipment gone

A catering trailer stolen from the Black Bear Diner in Madras Tuesday was found Thursday near Portland, according to police.

Madras Police detectives were notified the trailer was spotted being pulled by a tan Toyota Tacoma on 257th St. traveling toward I-84 in the Portland area. The trailer’s stickers had been removed.

Just after 6 p.m. police were notified the trailer had been recovered in the area of Lewis and Clark State Park in Multnomah County east of the city.

The trailer had been emptied of the roughly $20,000 worth of catering equipment.

The police located video footage of a gold Toyota Tacoma pulling into the diner parking lot Tuesday morning, pulling out with the trailer and heading north on 5th Street.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, an ODOT employee reported seeing a truck towing a trailer traveling west toward Portland near milepost 95 on Highway 26.

“As a police department, we know that businesses, their employees and managers have been negatively impacted because of the pandemic and although any theft of property is disturbing, the theft of this item during a time when our communities are hurting is outright disgusting,” a press release from the Madras Police Department said.

Madras Police is still working with Portland-area law enforcement to identify and find the suspects and the stolen property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steve Webb through dispatch at 541-475-2201.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424 or Frontier Regional dispatch at 541-475-2201 with any information.