Stocks claw higher on Wall Street after an early surge fades

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after another bout of volatile trading took the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 945 points in the early going and then briefly into the red by lunchtime.

Markets bumped up again just around midday after Vice President Mike Pence said the nation’s big health insurers would cover co-pays for coronavirus testing. The Dow was up 289 points, or 1.2%, to 24,140 in the early afternoon.

Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, market watchers say, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks.

The early surge came as investors hoped for more action to shore up a virus-weakened global economy.

In a meeting with major health insurers, Pence said those companies have agreed to waive co-pays on coronavirus testing. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the government is working with the cruise line industry, one of the hardest hit by the virus. Neither said anything during the brief televised remarks about a potential cut to payroll taxes.

At a White House press briefing Monday night, Trump said his administration would be asking Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures aimed at easing the impact of the coronavirus on workers.

The market’s huge swings took the S&P 500 on Monday to its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. Even Tuesday’s big morning gains were tentative: After spurting to a gain of 3.7%, the S&P 500 quickly gave up more than half of it.

Dizzying swings have been relentless in markets the last few weeks. Stocks had a couple days last week where they rose more than 4%, only for the bottom to give out again.

Nonetheless, hope was rising that the big support efforts from global authorities that markets have been waiting for may be on the way, at least in a piecemeal way. Investors are worried about fallout to the global economy from the coronavirus outbreak, which has pushed airlines to cancel flights and prodded Italy to lock down the entire country.

In Japan, a task force set up by the prime minister approved a 430 billion yen ($4.1 billion) package with support for small to medium-sized businesses.

“Markets don’t trade on good or bad, they trade on better or worse,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.

“I would expect the authorities to pull out all the stops to reduce uncertainty,” Young said. “This may be their one opportunity to do that.”