Stocking stuffing volunteers aim to brighten the holidays for seniors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Santa’s elves were busy Sunday stuffing stocking for all the well behaved seniors across Central Oregon.

Volunteers stuffed a thousand stockings to be delivered to assisted living and memory care centers this week.

A nurse that works at a home mentioned to her mom how the residents can feel lonely around the holidays and the idea took off.

“It’s grown, it’s taken a life of its own,” said grassroots organizer Cheryl Garr.

While the gifts and toiletries are nice, it’s the personal touch of the handmade cards that really leave an impression.

“The biggest impact that I’ve noticed is the cards from the kids. Last year when we had that, I had so many residents come to tears. They love children and they don’t get to see them very much,” said nurse and volunteer Taylor Garr-Jones.

The group received numerous donations from around the community, and hope to incorporate into a non-profit to continue spreading holiday cheer for years to come.