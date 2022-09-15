Conceptual plan for Stevens Road Tract in SE Bend approved by state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has approved a conceptual plan to develop the 261-acre Stevens Road Tract southeast of Bend, the city announced Thursday.

It’s the latest step in the effort to create the new neighborhood.

“DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan brings our community one step closer to much-needed market rate and affordable housing,” said Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman in a statement. “Not only will this land become home to 20 acres of deed-restricted affordable housing for residents, including education providers, it will also act as a model for what complete communities will look like now and into the future.”

The City of Bend says the land is owned by the state and managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands.

The City says the next steps involve making changes to planning documents such as the Comprehensive Plan and expanding the Urban Growth Boundary to include the property. That will happen in early 2023 and there will be public hearings.