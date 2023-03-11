Stevens Ranch Library open house Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Public Library invites you to a public event Monday to learn about the future Stevens Ranch Library.

The new library will be on 27th street in southeast Bend.

The open house event is Monday from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Center.

Guests will hear from the architect and be able to see renderings.

The presentation will also be online after March 17.

