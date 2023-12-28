Work on new Stevens Ranch Library in Bend begins in January

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prep work on the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch in southeast Bend is set to start in January, with construction starting in March.

The library is scheduled to open in January of 2026 at SE 27th Street and Wilderness Way.

With some services and staff moving into the new digs, changes will come to the downtown branch.

“We’ll actually be opening up about 25% more space for the public which will be much needed here. And the administration building, that’s kind of the last piece we haven’t made any decisions on that,” said Todd Dunkelberg, Deschutes Public Library Director.

After the Stevens Ranch location is completed, work will begin on the downtown location.

The projects across the library system are funded by a bond passed in 2020.