Bannon surrenders, charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York court on Thursday.

He’s facing state money laundering and conspiracy charges alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon.

In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million.

Bannon has called the charges “phony.”

Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.