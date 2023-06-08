▶️ 71-year-old High Desert steer roper still riding and winning

by Genevieve Reaume

Nearly every day, Garry Smith saddles up.

“I’m very fortunate that my wife is supportive of this because I’m out here a lot.”

And the cattle he’s around? They know the drill — whether it’s a bonafide bovine or a simulated steer pulled by Garry’s sister. Team roping has always been a family affair — about 55 years now since the Smiths moved to Central Oregon from Central California.

“We knew nothing. We were city kids.”

Garry and his brother, Sheldon, started chasing the cowboy dream.

“The first town I visited when I come to Oregon with my Uncle Jim, he took us to Sisters for coffee.”

Then in 1975, Garry and Sheldon returned to Sisters and earned their family some hardware.

“48 years ago, my brother Sheldon Smith and I won the team roping at Sisters.”

Sheldon at the head and Garry at the heels.

“I was just as excited as if I’d won a million dollars.”

The excitement faded as Garry grew up. Marriage, fatherhood, work and other priorities took him out of the arena.

What drew him back?

“My brother used to twist my arm a bit because we were always pretty successful together.”

After decades away, Garry was roped back into it.

“Trust me, after that much time being gone from the event, the sport, I didn’t even ride well. I had to start over almost.”

The brothers were back in action.

They didn’t know their time was limited.

“Once I was starting to get back, just starting, and he came down with Lou Gehrig’s and we lost him.”

Sheldon died from ALS in 2015.

Garry didn’t give up. He took the reins for the both of them. He started over at 68.

“I think it’s very good for me in all respects because it challenges my mind to the max and it challenges my body quite a bit.”

He’s now in his early 70s and competing regularly.

“It’s been a real challenge up until this year. We finally had some success in Wickenburg and that was pretty exciting for me.”

That’s Wickenburg, Arizona.

“The team roping capital of the world in the wintertime.”

This past January, Garry and his partner placed fifth out of roughly 540 teams.

“I didn’t even realize that with that fifth place finish came an invitation to go to the finale in Las Vegas which is December 16.”

And Garry makes it clear.

“I’m going. I’m 71 and I’m going.”

What he qualified for is the Ariat World Series of Team Roping finale. $14 million will be on the line divided between eight divisions over eight days.

But Garry’s not thinking about that.

“Just to go down there and not think about the money and the glitz and just go rope four steers.”

When he saddles up, it’s Sheldon who’s on Garry’s mind.

“I think about him almost every time I rope.”

A cowboy — still chasing the dream.