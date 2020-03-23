Stay Home, Save Lives: What’s allowed and what’s not in Oregon?

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued a strict ‘stay home’ order for Oregonians to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Today, I am issuing a new executive order further requiring social distancing measures because we know this is the most effective way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus,” she said. “I hope everyone in Oregon abides by its core message: stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

The order also called for the closure of all non-essential businesses across the state, which led to some confusion from just about everyone wondering what’s open, what’s not and what can we still do?

Here’s a good breakdown from the governor’s coronavirus information and resource website:

Allowed (must keep 6 feet from others):

Hospitals and health care

Grocery stores

Banks and Credit Unions

Pharmacies

Take-out/delivery from restaurants and bars

Pet stores

Gas stations

Certain retail stores

Outdoor activities like walking your dog, jogging, or biking in your neighborhood

Child care facilities and babysitters (only if abiding by new rules.)

Not Allowed:

Social gatherings (parties, celebrations) with people from outside of your household

Dine-in restaurants and bars

Nightclubs and concerts

Shopping at outdoor or indoor malls and retail complexes

Fitness: Gyms, sports and fitness centers, health clubs, and exercise studios, dance and yoga studios

Grooming: Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, day spas and massage services, non-medical wellness spas, cosmetic stores, tattoo parlors

Entertainment: Theaters, amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, music concerts, sporting events, museums, skating rinks

Outdoors: State parks, playgrounds, campgrounds, pools, skate parks, festivals

That’s right – you can’t escape to a state park or take your kids to the playground or even join up with a buddy for a game of tennis. Those are all closed for the foreseeable future.

There’s no timetable on the closures, but the U.S. Surgeon General on Monday warned that the number of cases will grow significantly this week, making it a critical period for all of us to do our part to stop the spread.